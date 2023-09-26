Left Menu

Basketball-Liberty star Stewart named WNBA MVP

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was named the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) MVP for a second time on Tuesday, after a dominant season that saw her lead the Brooklyn team to a franchise-best 32-8 record.

27-09-2023
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was named the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) MVP for a second time on Tuesday, after a dominant season that saw her lead the Brooklyn team to a franchise-best 32-8 record. The 29-year-old, who previously picked up the honor in 2018 with the Seattle Storm, is only the second player to be named MVP with multiple teams in the WNBA as she set a single-season WNBA record with four 40-point games.

"Stewie’s first season with the New York Liberty has been nothing short of historic on every level," Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. "The constant resiliency, belief, selflessness, toughness, and professionalism she has brought to the Liberty on a nightly basis is an incredibly rare combination – culminating in such a special season."

Alyssa Thomas, a forward for the Connecticut Sun, finished second in the voting in a close race while last year's MVP, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, finished third. Stewart, the Liberty's first MVP, arrived in Brooklyn this season as one of the most highly sought-after free agents following her prolific tenure in Seattle.

The twice Finals MVP finished second in scoring and third in both rebounding and total blocks, with a career-best average of 23 points per game.

