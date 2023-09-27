Left Menu

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 27-09-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 10:46 IST
Tyagi, Maria lose; India's campaign end in Taekwondo
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Shivansh Tyagi and Margerette Maria Regi were knocked out as India's campaign in taekwondo ended at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Tyagi started on a positive note, defeating Combodian Mithona Va 2-0 (3-3, 8-5) in the men's 80 kg round of 32 to reach the pre-quarter finals.

However, the 24-year-old couldn't produce his best again, bowing out 0-2 (6-15, 1-15) to South Korea's Woohyeok Park in the round of 16.

In women's 67kg, Maria lost to Chinese Taipei Jui En Chang 0-2 (4-9, 3-13) in the round of 16.

The Indian players were cleared to travel to China at the last moment and left for Hangzhou on Monday night.

India have won only one medal in taekwondo way back in 2002 in Busan, when Surendra Bhandari won a bronze in the 57 kg category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

