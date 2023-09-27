Asian Games: Vidit, Humpy, Harika play draws, Arjun loses in round 8 individual chess
On Wednesday, Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli played out a tie in round eight of the women’s individual chess competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.
- Country:
- China
Indian women's chess players Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli played out a draw in the eighth round of the women's individual chess competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday. In round eight, Humpy and Harika played against each other and played a 0.5-0.5 draw on Wednesday.
In the same round for men, Vidit Santosh played a tie with Mongolia's Bilguun Sumiya. While Arjun Kumar failed to secure a win against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov and lost the match by 1-0. On Tuesday in the round seven match of the men's individual chess, Vidit lost against China's Yi Wei while Arjun clinched a win against Indonesian grandmaster Novendra Priasmoro.
Meanwhile, Humpy and Humpy played out a draw in round seven against Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik and Mongolia's Munkhzul Turmunh respectively. Asian Games 2023 Chess: India squad
Men: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa. Women: Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri.
On Wednesday, Indian shooters showcased a stupendous performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and added six medals to India's tally with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze. India stands in fifth place with 22 medals, with five gold medals, seven silver, and 10 bronze medals. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China must play 'responsible' role in curbing North's threats - South Korea's Yoon
China's anti-graft watchdog chief to attend G77 plus China summit in Havana - Xinhua
Unrelenting rain causes more than 100 landslides, traps residents in floodwaters in southern China
China anti-graft chief to attend summit with G77 developing nations in Cuba
7 people have died in storms in southern China and 70 crocodiles are reported to be on the loose