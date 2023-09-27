Left Menu

Asian Games: Vidit, Humpy, Harika play draws, Arjun loses in round 8 individual chess

On Wednesday, Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli played out a tie in round eight of the women's individual chess competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:56 IST
Koneru Humpy. (Picture: FIDE). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Indian women's chess players Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli played out a draw in the eighth round of the women's individual chess competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday. In round eight, Humpy and Harika played against each other and played a 0.5-0.5 draw on Wednesday.

In the same round for men, Vidit Santosh played a tie with Mongolia's Bilguun Sumiya. While Arjun Kumar failed to secure a win against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov and lost the match by 1-0. On Tuesday in the round seven match of the men's individual chess, Vidit lost against China's Yi Wei while Arjun clinched a win against Indonesian grandmaster Novendra Priasmoro.

Meanwhile, Humpy and Humpy played out a draw in round seven against Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik and Mongolia's Munkhzul Turmunh respectively. Asian Games 2023 Chess: India squad

Men: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa. Women: Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri.

On Wednesday, Indian shooters showcased a stupendous performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and added six medals to India's tally with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze. India stands in fifth place with 22 medals, with five gold medals, seven silver, and 10 bronze medals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

