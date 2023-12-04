Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:01 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 4

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL Report: Dak Prescott, Cowboys to work out long-term extension in offseason Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to work out a long-term contract extension in the offseason, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-PRESCOTT, Field Level Media -- Chargers WR Keenan Allen (thigh) active vs. Patriots Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen is active for Sunday's road game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-LAC-ALLEN, Field Level Media -- Jets TE C.J. Uzomah injures knee vs. Falcons New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted to the locker room with a right knee injury early in Sunday's game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-ATL-UZOMAH, Field Level Media -- Today's games (all time ET) Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at New England, 1 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Miami at Washington, 1 p.m. Denver at Houston, 1 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. -- NCAA Michigan tops CFP rankings; undefeated Florida State out Texas and Alabama earned the final two spots into the College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday as the four-team field was set. The 13-member selection committee bypassed unbeaten Florida State (13-0), marking the first time an undefeated power conference champion has missed the field in the CFP era. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MICH-WASH-COLLEGE-FOOTBALL-PLAYOFF, Field Level Media -- Houston tabs Tulane's Willie Fritz as new coach Houston hired Tulane's Willie Fritz on Sunday to become the school's 16th head football coach. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-HOU-FRITZ, Field Level Media -- Michigan ascends to No. 1 in AP poll; Georgia plummets to No. 6 Michigan moved to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 1997, with Georgia relinquishing its long grip on the spot after its loss to Alabama on Saturday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-AP-TOP25, Field Level Media -- Bowl matchups Roundup of college football bowl matchups. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-BOWL-GAMES, Field Level Media ---- BASKETBALL NBA Tomorrow's previews: In-season tournament games (all times ET) QF: Boston at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. QF: New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m. -- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Today's games: (all times ET) Keystone at No. 22 James Madison, 1 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Auburn at Appalachian State, 1 p.m. Clemson at Pitt, 2 p.m. Wichita State at Missouri, 3 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona State, 3 p.m. No. 15 Creighton at Nebraska, 4 p.m. Southern at No. 21 Mississippi State, 4 p.m. Louisville at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. Pepperdine at Colorado, 5 p.m. Minnesota at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. San Diego at Stanford, 7 p.m. -- Tomorrow's previews: (all times ET) Top 25 Iowa at No. 1 Purdue, Mon., 7 p.m. Arkansas State at No. 23 Alabama, Mon., 8 p.m. -- Non-Top 25 Furman at Arkansas, Mon., 8 p.m. Cal Poly at Oregon State, Mon., 10 p.m. -- WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Roundup of today's games ---- BASEBALL MLB Report: Brewers, OF Jackson Chourio agree to historic deal The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to an eight-year, $82 million contract with outfielder Jackson Chourio, the deal coming even before the 19-year-old has made his major league debut, ESPN reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-MIL- CHOURIO, Field Level Media --

Hall of Fame selects newest member The results of the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee vote are revealed will be revealed Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET BASEBALL-MLB-HOF, Field Level Media ---- HOCKEY NHL Today's games: (all times ET) Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m. Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. -- Tomorrow's previews: (all times ET) Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m. ---- GOLF Today's event: PGA -- Hero World Challenge -- ESPORTS Today's event: Valorant Champions Tour 2023: Game Changers Championship

