Rugby-Former England captain Yapp named Australia women's head coach

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 12:52 IST
Former England captain Jo Yapp was named head coach of the Wallaroos on Tuesday, becoming the first female to take charge of a senior Australian national team in a major football code, governing body Rugby Australia (RA) said. The former scrumhalf, who played 70 matches for England and captained them to the 2006 Rugby World Cup final, had signed a two-year deal, RA added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

