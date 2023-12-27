Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Surging Jets bring stingy defense to Chicago

After surging into the NHL's Christmas break with eight victories in 10 games, the Winnipeg Jets will look to keep rolling Wednesday as they visit the slumping Chicago Blackhawks. The Jets have thrived behind unselfish play and a diverse attack, things they would like to think never take a holiday.

Lamar Jackson new MVP favorite as Brock Purdy plummets

The NFL's Most Valuable Player race took the primetime stage on Christmas night, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put together a performance that vaulted the 2019 award winner into the driver's seat. Jackson passed for 252 yards with a pair of touchdowns and also led the Ravens with 45 rushing yards in leading Baltimore to a 33-19 victory at San Francisco. Meanwhile, previous MVP favorite Brock Purdy suffered the worst outing of his young career, throwing four interceptions.

Guardians acquire OF Estevan Florial from Yankees

The Cleveland Guardians acquired outfielder Estevan Florial from the New York Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Cody Morris. Florial, 26, played in 19 games for the Yankees in 2023 and batted .230 with three doubles and eight RBIs.

Clemson streaks into Gator Bowl clash with Kentucky

Clemson is accustomed to playing on big stages, but falling short of double-digit victories for the first time since 2010 has ramifications. The No. 22 Tigers weren't in the College Football Playoff mix nor were they a candidate for one of the major bowls, yet they do get the opportunity to finish the season with a fifth consecutive victory when they battle Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Friday in Jacksonville, Fla.

NBA roundup: Mavs top Suns behind Luka Doncic's 50

Luka Doncic recorded 50 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots and also went over 10,000 career points while leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 128-114 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Doncic reached 50 for the sixth time in the regular season and made eight 3-pointers as Dallas won its second straight after losing four of its previous five contests. Derrick Jones Jr. added 23 points, Dereck Lively II had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points for the Mavericks.

Browns place QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on IR

The Cleveland Browns placed rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve Tuesday and ruled out kicker Dustin Hopkins for Thursday's game against the visiting New York Jets. PJ Walker was signed to the active roster to replace Thompson-Robinson, who is nursing a hip injury. Walker will back up Joe Flacco on Thursday as the Browns (10-5) bid for their fourth consecutive victory.

NFL-Jackson leaps to top of the MVP race with win over Purdy, 49ers

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has overtaken San Francisco's Brock Purdy in the MVP race after leading the Ravens to a dominant 33-19 road win against the 49ers on Christmas. Entering into the potential Super Bowl preview between the AFC and NFC's best teams, Purdy boasted the best passer rating in the league thanks in part to his ability to avoid big mistakes.

Report: Jays close to re-signing OF Kevin Kiermaier

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly are close to re-signing free agent center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. MLB Network said the two sides are nearing agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle dealing with ankle injury

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Jaylen Waddle is nursing a high-ankle injury, leaving the wide receiver's availability in jeopardy for Sunday's high-profile showdown against the host Baltimore Ravens. Waddle appeared to sustain the injury during the third quarter of Miami's 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He had one catch for 50 yards for the Dolphins (11-4), who have won five of their last six games.

Season over for Cardinals DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee)

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter will miss the final two games of the season with a knee injury. Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the status of Ledbetter on Tuesday.

