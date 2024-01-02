Warner's ability and importance ensured his contract didn't get ripped up: Michael Clarke

Former captain Michael Clarke has observed that David Warner's extraordinary talent went a long way in ensuring that the explosive opener's contract with Cricket Australia didn't get ''ripped up'' despite some off-field issues.

The 37-year-old, who will retire from the Test format at the end of the series against Pakistan, has had a stellar career that also had its share of controversies including the ball-tampering scandal in a match against South Africa in 2018.

''Davey has always been a tough character, someone I loved having in the team, that intent, that aggressive approach,'' Clarke told ESPN's 'Around The Wicket' show.

''But he was the same off the field, a little bull, and got into a little bit of trouble along the way,'' said Clarke, who was Australia's captain in 2013 when Warner was suspended for his altercation with Joe Root in a Birmingham bar, after which he missed the first two Tests of that year's Ashes.

''But I think he had a lot of support and help from, certainly, senior players and around Cricket Australia that helped him not have his contract ripped up. There was a bit of a fight to keep him because he was so important to the team.

''(There was) the confidence, being his captain, that (at) the start of his career that like all of us, we are young, (he) needed to learn lessons along the way.

''Davey's game has really been learnt at the highest level, playing for Australia, which is not easy to do. So I think he deserves a lot of credit.'' Warner's aggressive brand of cricket did not convince many at the start of his career when he made the cut to Australia first-class cricket from T20s. But Clarke said he proved the doubter's wrong.

''He's had a stellar career, opening the batting (is) such a hard position,'' Clarke said.

''There were a lot of doubts around the way Davey played. Could he cut it in Test cricket? (He) started as a T20 player and there was always that risk. I think from day one everyone saw the talent, very gifted, can do things that a lot of players can't do.

''And he's been able to manage that role as an opening batsman but keep his intent, which is easier said than done.'' Drawing parallel with Hayden ================== Speaking further about Warner, Clarke drew a parallel with former Australia openers Matthew Hayden and Michael Slater.

''An Australian batsman that set the tone when it came to opening batting was Matthew Hayden -- I used to love watching Haydos and Michael Slater walk out and bat and play that aggressive role -- and think Davey continued in that manner.

''If the ball was full and there to drive early in his innings he'd take it on, if it was short he takes on that pull or hook shot, he wanted to score runs.

''That's the name of the game but it's easier said than done, trying to do that against a brand new ball in Test cricket. Deserves a lot of praise,'' Clarke added.

Perfect timing ========= He said it's perfect timing for Warner to retire from the Test format at his home town Sydney.

''Guess I thought it would have been the ideal time to walk away from international cricket in general but (he) wants to keep playing T20 cricket,'' Clarke said.

''Now the balance is going to be between playing domestic T20s and stepping up to play internationally. He'll still have to earn his selection.

''Think his form in domestic T20 is something the selectors will be looking at. We have a lot of young players coming through in that T20 format that they might pick for the World Cup. Again, the way Davey's played in all three formats is credit to him.'' Warner has played 111 Tests and scored 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, including 26 centuries and a career-best score of 335 not out against Pakistan in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)