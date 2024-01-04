Left Menu

Golf-Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year again

The 27-year-old American joins Fred Couples (1991, 1992), Nick Price (1993, 1994) and Woods (1999-2003, 2005-2007), as the only players to win the award in back-to-back seasons. In 23 starts, Scheffler had 13 top-fives and 17 top-10s, both high marks for any player in a single season on the PGA Tour since 2005, when Vijay Singh and Woods each had 13 top-fives and Singh had 18 top-10s.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 01:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 01:25 IST
Golf-Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year again

Scottie Scheffler has been voted the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, making him the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods won three straight from 2005-07, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday. World number one Scheffler, who successfully defended his Phoenix Open title and won The Players Championship during the 2022-23 season, beat Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in a vote by players for the Jack Nicklaus Award.

The PGA Tour said Scheffler received 38% of the vote. The 27-year-old American joins Fred Couples (1991, 1992), Nick Price (1993, 1994) and Woods (1999-2003, 2005-2007), as the only players to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

In 23 starts, Scheffler had 13 top-fives and 17 top-10s, both high marks for any player in a single season on the PGA Tour since 2005, when Vijay Singh and Woods each had 13 top-fives and Singh had 18 top-10s. Scheffler also set the PGA Tour record for most official money earned in a season at $21 million, breaking the record of $14 million he set last season, and claimed the Byron Nelson Award for recording the lowest scoring average (68.63) on Tour.

American Eric Cole received the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year after a season in which he was the lone rookie to qualify for the BMW Championship. The 35-year-old Cole, who beat out Ludvig Aberg and Vincent Norrman of Sweden and Colombian Nico Echavarria for the award, is the second-oldest player to win Rookie of the Year honours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024