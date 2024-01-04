Left Menu

Defending champion Coco Gauff storms into Auckland quarterfinals

Gauff, the No. 1 seed from the United States, defeated rising 16-year-old Czech Fruhvirtova in their maiden match that lasted for 70 minutes.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 11:15 IST
Defending champion Coco Gauff storms into Auckland quarterfinals
Coco Gauff (Photo: WTA/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The defending champion Coco Gauff advanced to the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-0 triumph against Brenda Fruhvirtova. Gauff, the No. 1 seed from the United States, defeated rising 16-year-old Czech Fruhvirtova in their maiden match that lasted for 70 minutes. The teenager Gauff has now won seven of her past eight matches in the competition.

"I thought that I played well. [Fruhvirtova] started off playing really well, and I was able to raise my level. I thought I served well and did better on the returns, and I think I played a great match today," Gauff said on the court after her win as quoted by WTA. Reigning US Open champion Gauff will next face either No.8 seed Varvara Gracheva of France or Swiss qualifier Lulu Sun.

Fruhvirtova gave Gauff pause early in the match, matching the quick American stride for stride. Fruhvirtova's excellent court coverage resulted in a love break for 2-1, and despite dropping service in the following game, she had two more chances to recapture the break for 3-2. Gauff, on the other hand, pushed her way out of that jam to take the 3-2 lead, and she grabbed possession of the set by blasting a passing winner to break Fruhvirtova for 4-2. Gauff needed to save one more break point when serving at 5-3, but the World No.3 held on to win the set.

The American raced out to a 5-0 lead in the second set. When serving for the match, the American had two break chances, but she came up with superb serves to win her eighth straight game. Gauff ended the match with 21 wins to Fruhvirtova's seven, and she converted five of her six break points.

World No.117 Fruhvirtova, who went 7-0 in ITF Challenger finals last year and won her first tour-level match this week over Anna Blinkova, was likewise undone on Thursday by 28 unforced mistakes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024