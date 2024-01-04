Defending champion Coco Gauff storms into Auckland quarterfinals

The defending champion Coco Gauff advanced to the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-0 triumph against Brenda Fruhvirtova. Gauff, the No. 1 seed from the United States, defeated rising 16-year-old Czech Fruhvirtova in their maiden match that lasted for 70 minutes. The teenager Gauff has now won seven of her past eight matches in the competition.

"I thought that I played well. [Fruhvirtova] started off playing really well, and I was able to raise my level. I thought I served well and did better on the returns, and I think I played a great match today," Gauff said on the court after her win as quoted by WTA. Reigning US Open champion Gauff will next face either No.8 seed Varvara Gracheva of France or Swiss qualifier Lulu Sun.

Fruhvirtova gave Gauff pause early in the match, matching the quick American stride for stride. Fruhvirtova's excellent court coverage resulted in a love break for 2-1, and despite dropping service in the following game, she had two more chances to recapture the break for 3-2. Gauff, on the other hand, pushed her way out of that jam to take the 3-2 lead, and she grabbed possession of the set by blasting a passing winner to break Fruhvirtova for 4-2. Gauff needed to save one more break point when serving at 5-3, but the World No.3 held on to win the set.

The American raced out to a 5-0 lead in the second set. When serving for the match, the American had two break chances, but she came up with superb serves to win her eighth straight game. Gauff ended the match with 21 wins to Fruhvirtova's seven, and she converted five of her six break points.

World No.117 Fruhvirtova, who went 7-0 in ITF Challenger finals last year and won her first tour-level match this week over Anna Blinkova, was likewise undone on Thursday by 28 unforced mistakes. (ANI)

