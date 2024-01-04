Left Menu

U Mumba aim to maintain dominant run in PKL season 10

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 16:56 IST
U Mumba aim to maintain dominant run in PKL season 10
  • Country:
  • India

An on-song U Mumba will look to maintain their dominant run in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 with the competition returning to the city after a gap of four years.

The Mumbai leg, to be held from January 5-10 of the ongoing season, will be organised here at the National Sports Club of India comprising 11 matches, four of which the home team U Mumba will play.

Having recorded four consecutive wins, U Mumba are on a roll as they eye a spot in the playoffs.

Rinku, debutant Sombir and vice-captain Mahender Singh have excelled as top defenders while the 19-year-old Iranian Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has made a strong mark in the competition with 64 raid points so far.

''Playing before the fans at home will boost the side to deliver their 'A' game. To me, every game whether home or away is equally important, but we hope to make use of the home advantage with our fans cheering us on during the Mumbai leg,'' U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani said during an event here on Thursday. ''If you analyse the seven matches we have played, the one we could not win, went down to the wire. The last few games has seen tremendous improvement in terms of strategy under pressure,'' he added.

U Mumba, which also became the first team in the competition to have recorded 100 wins, will take on Bengaluru Bulls on Friday, followed by matches against Jaipur Pink Panthers on January 6, Dabang Delhi KC on January 8 and Haryana Steelers on January 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024