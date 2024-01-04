Cricket-New Zealand ready to welcome second-string South Africa

New Zealand Cricket will roll out the red carpet for South Africa for a two-test series next month, the NZC said on Thursday, as debate rages around the quality of the second-string Proteas squad picked for the matches.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named seven uncapped players, including stop-gap captain Neil Brand, in their squad to ensure their top players are available for a domestic Twenty20 league, seen as vital for its financial health, beginning on Jan. 10. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has slammed the CSA for showing "a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket" by prioritising a T20 league, citing it is an example of the threat test cricket faces from the mushrooming T20 competitions.

"Our position is that we're looking forward to welcoming and hosting the South African test squad," Richard Boock, NZC's manager of public affairs, told Reuters. "The series represents a key part of the New Zealand home summer and our focus is on ensuring the Blackcaps are well prepared for an important World Test Championship contest."

The CSA has said it considers test cricket as the pinnacle of the game but could not find another window for the second edition of the SA20. "CSA remains fully committed to international cricket and to strengthening the SA20, a tournament that was initiated by us to help grow and sustain the game," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The CSA has been reeling from a funding crunch and, according to ESPNcricinfo, in its inaugural season the SA20 turned a profit, which was earlier than expected. The International Cricket Council did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

