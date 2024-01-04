Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand ready to welcome second-string South Africa

"The series represents a key part of the New Zealand home summer and our focus is on ensuring the Blackcaps are well prepared for an important World Test Championship contest." The CSA has said it considers test cricket as the pinnacle of the game but could not find another window for the second edition of the SA20.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:05 IST
Cricket-New Zealand ready to welcome second-string South Africa

New Zealand Cricket will roll out the red carpet for South Africa for a two-test series next month, the NZC said on Thursday, as debate rages around the quality of the second-string Proteas squad picked for the matches.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named seven uncapped players, including stop-gap captain Neil Brand, in their squad to ensure their top players are available for a domestic Twenty20 league, seen as vital for its financial health, beginning on Jan. 10. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has slammed the CSA for showing "a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket" by prioritising a T20 league, citing it is an example of the threat test cricket faces from the mushrooming T20 competitions.

"Our position is that we're looking forward to welcoming and hosting the South African test squad," Richard Boock, NZC's manager of public affairs, told Reuters. "The series represents a key part of the New Zealand home summer and our focus is on ensuring the Blackcaps are well prepared for an important World Test Championship contest."

The CSA has said it considers test cricket as the pinnacle of the game but could not find another window for the second edition of the SA20. "CSA remains fully committed to international cricket and to strengthening the SA20, a tournament that was initiated by us to help grow and sustain the game," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The CSA has been reeling from a funding crunch and, according to ESPNcricinfo, in its inaugural season the SA20 turned a profit, which was earlier than expected. The International Cricket Council did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024