Bumrah rewarded for bowling consistently in the channel: Tendulkar

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar credited Jasprit Bumrah's incisive bowling for the series-levelling seven-wicket win against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday, saying the pacer was rewarded for consistently bowling in the channel.

Bumrah produced a hostile spell of 6/61 in 13.5 overs as the Proteas were restricted to 176 in the second innings, setting India a mere 79-run target.

India finished the job in 12 overs to record their first victory at Newlands in seven attempts.

''Well bowled by Bumrah, who showed us exactly, how bowling in the channel consistently is all that's required on such type of wickets,'' wrote Tendulkar on his social media platform X.

Tendulkar also hailed South African opener Aiden Markram, who weathered hostile bowling on a difficult track to score a dogged 106 in the second essay.

''Markram's approach was fantastic because sometimes attack is the best form of defence on a pitch like this.'' Former India opener Virender Sehwag, while being tongue-in-cheek in his remark about the opposition, said India's pace bowling attack was one of the most threatening in the world.

''Aap karo toh chamatkar... Hum karein toh pitch bekaar (It's a miracle if you (opposition) do it... and if we achieve it, the pitch is bad). 107 overs -- Test match over. Also proves, anything there for the fast bowlers, we are more threatening with our quality. Bumrah and Siraj were spectacular and a good beginning to 2024,'' posted Sehwag.

India's wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said he would have loved to watch a third Test in the series.

''This match had so much in so little time! To bat in a bowler's paradise is a big Test. Some great bowling performances and a brave knock from Markram on such a tricky pitch. Would have loved to see another Test in this intense series for a decider,'' Karthik wrote.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah praised the Indian bowlers for utilising the favourable conditions, while also applauding Rohit Sharma's leadership skills.

''Congratulations Team India for levelling the series against South Africa. Our bowlers capitalised on the favourable conditions, with Md Siraj delivering a ruthless performance, securing a 7-wicket haul in the match.

''Jasprit Bumrah was clinical in the second innings, ending with an 8-wicket haul as well. This historic triumph at Newlands marks Team India's first-ever win at the venue.

''Brilliant leadership skills by Rohit Sharma played a crucial role, guiding the team with strategic brilliance. Additionally, Virat Kohli showcased his class with a vital 46-run knock on a challenging track, contributing significantly after the bowlers set the stage,'' wrote Shah on 'X'.

