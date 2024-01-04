ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of Year 2023 nominees named

Four of the best stars in the 50-over format Chamari Athapaththu, Ashleigh Gardner, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt have been shortlisted for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award. Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka): 415 runs and 1 wicket in 8 matches

Chamari Athapaththu showcased exceptional skills and leadership throughout the year, excelling both as a captain and a player in the ODI format. Athapaththu started the year as captain with a 1-0 win in a rain-truncated series over Bangladesh. With the first two matches not producing a result due to rain, the final match turned into a decider.

In a 30-over-a-side game, the skipper stroked a 60-ball 64 laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes to propel Sri Lanka to 186. With the ball, Athapaththu got rid of her opposite number and top-scorer Nigar Sultana to put Sri Lanka in pole position for victory. Her finest hours as a player and captain came against New Zealand, where Sri Lanka recorded their first-ever bilateral series win (2-1) over the White Ferns.

Athapaththu starred in both victories a couple of fiery centuries that blew New Zealand away. Her 108* and 140* came in pressure chases and on both occasions, the opener was at the crease to guide her team to victory. Her significance in the team became even more evident during the series against England, where Sri Lanka suffered a 2-0 defeat on foreign soil, largely due to lean returns from the 33-year-old.

Athapaththu brought her A-game in the crunch series decider against New Zealand with a stunning unbeaten 140 to take Sri Lanka to a historic victory. Sri Lanka found themselves in a precarious situation early on at 4/2 within the first four overs while chasing a target of 196 in 29 overs. Undeterred by the challenging circumstances, Athapaththu took an aggressive approach, matching New Zealand's fire with her own. In a remarkable turnaround, Sri Lanka reached a run-a-ball rate by the 10-over mark.

With Nilakshika Silva solid at one end, Athapaththu raced to a fifty off just 31 balls. It took her only 29 more balls to reach the century, which is the fourth-fastest in Women's ODI history and the fastest by a Sri Lankan. The pair added 190 runs, the highest-ever for Sri Lanka in Women's ODIs as the hosts chased down the target with eight wickets and 13 balls to spare.

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia): 24 wickets, 188 runs and 6 catches in 13 matches Wickets with the ball, vital runs with the bat - Ashleigh Gardner had a tremendous all-round year for Australia in 2023.

She was on top of her game throughout the year, especially with the ball. In three of Australia's four bilateral series in 2023, no player had more wickets than Gardner. To start the year, Gardner picked five wickets in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan in January.

In the ODI leg of the Ashes series, Gardner picked up three wickets in each of the three matches and even added 95 runs to go with it. Gardner's exceptional performance against Ireland earned her the Player of the Series award, as she notched up four wickets and contributed 65 runs across two matches. Adding to her impressive tally, she secured three more wickets against West Indies, concluding the year as the highest wicket-taker in Women's ODIs.

Not only did Gardner shine with the ball, but she also played a crucial role with the bat, scoring her runs with an average of 31.33. Ashleigh Gardner produced a clutch performance with the bat and ball in a thrilling game against England in Southampton.

Coming in to bat at 102/4, Gardner injected much-needed momentum into the innings with a spirited 33 off 37 balls, featuring two fours and a six. Partnering with Ellyse Perry, she forged a valuable 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket, contributing to Australia's setting of a target of 283 for England. In the bowling department, Gardner showcased her prowess by taking three important wickets. Her victims included Amy Jones, who, along with Nat Sciver-Brunt, had propelled England toward victory with a brisk 57-run partnership.

Gardner's timely dismissals of Danni Wyatt and Sophie Ecclestone on either side of the wicket turned the tide in Australia's favour. As the match reached a thrilling climax, with England requiring 35 runs to win off the last four overs and Sciver-Brunt batting superbly, Gardner was entrusted with the ball. Displaying nerves of steel, she bowled two tight overs that conceded only 12 runs.

Gardner's exceptional bowling effort played a decisive role as Australia clinched a heart-stopping victory by three runs to retain the Women's Ashes. Amelia Kerr (New Zealand): 541 runs, 8 wickets and 3 catches in 9 matches

Amelia Kerr continued her impressive 50-over form from 2022 into 2023, earning her a second consecutive nomination for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award. Kerr was one of the few bright spots for New Zealand when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sri Lanka in June-July. In the rain-reduced first match, she top-scored with 40 off 51 balls to push New Zealand to 170 in 28 overs.

She starred in the White Ferns' only win of the series with a century and a wicket. Kerr strung a 229-run stand with captain Sophie Devine to propel her side to 329/7. With the ball, she kept it tight with figures of 10-1-34-1. New Zealand fell to another 2-1 series loss to South Africa in September-October and yet again, it was Kerr who did much of the heavy lifting with a fifty in the second ODI and a Player of the Match-winning century in the third.

Kerr was the Player of the Series in New Zealand's final ODI assignment of the year against Pakistan with two fifties to go with five wickets in the three-match series. Amelia Kerr showcased her exceptional skills with both bat and ball in the final ODI of the series against South Africa, leading New Zealand to a comprehensive victory.

Although New Zealand had already lost the series, Kerr demonstrated tremendous determination, setting an example with her outstanding all-round performance. South Africa stuttered throughout the innings but the dangerous Marizanne Kapp was threatening a big finish having already brought up her fifty.

Captain Devine brought Kerr back into the attack in the death overs and the 23-year-old struck immediately to send Kapp back. She followed it up with another wicket to bowl South Africa out for 209. Suzie Bates fell early in the chase but Kerr kept her calm and stitched a 64-run stand with Devine.

Devine's wicket triggered a mini-collapse but Kerr kept her composure to guide the team home with Brooke Halliday playing the perfect second fiddle. As the team needed five runs to win and Kerr required the same for a century, she sealed the victory with a four and the winning single, reaching a well-deserved century.

For her exceptional all-round display, Kerr was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match, capping off a remarkable performance in a game where she led from the front in both departments. Nat Sciver-Brunt (England): 393 runs, 3 wickets and 2 catches in 6 matches

Despite playing just six matches in 2023, Nat Sciver-Brunt forced her way into the ODI Player of the Year shortlist with multiple standout performances. Sciver-Brunt played a vital role in England's 2-1 series victory in the ODI leg of the Women's Ashes. She smashed two centuries while also picking up three wickets and was the undisputed choice for the Player of the Series.

The 31-year-old added another century for the year with a fiery 74-ball 120 against Sri Lanka that was laced with 18 fours and a six. She took home the Player of the Match as England completed a 2-0 victory over the visitors. There was no shortage of great performances from Nat Sciver-Brunt in the year but perhaps her best showing came in the agonizing loss in the second ODI against Australia in Southampton.

Set a target of 283 by Australia, England made a steady start with Tammy Beaumont racing off to a quick-fire half-century. Sciver-Brunt came in to bat after Australia struck twice in quick succession with the hosts still needing 197 runs at run-a-ball.

However, the innings quickly spiralled after the wicket of Beaumont and soon lost half their side for 145. At this stage, the required run rate had climbed to over 6.5 per over with England still needing 139 runs. Despite losing wickets at the other end, Sciver-Brunt patiently built her innings, getting to a half-century off 53 balls.

She put together a crucial 57-run stand with Amy Jones with the latter playing the role of the aggressor. Just as the partnership started to pose a threat, Ashleigh Gardner struck twice in an over, denting England's hopes. With Sciver-Brunt left to bat with the tail and 73 runs needed in the final 10 overs, the task seemed daunting.

Sarah Glenn proved to be an able partner as Sciver-Brunt kept finding boundaries regularly to keep the required rate in check. She reached her century in the penultimate over but the celebrations were muted with England still needing 15 off the final over.

Sciver-Brunt struck a boundary off the third ball and followed it up with a couple of braces to bring the equation down to five runs off the final delivery. Despite her valiant effort, attempting a decisive slog off the last ball, she could only secure a single as England fell agonizingly three runs short. Sciver-Brunt finished with 111* in an innings that was a masterclass in ODI chasing despite it not resulting in victory. (ANI)

