Soccer-Ten-man Everton force replay in Palace stalemate

Crystal Palace and Everton will meet again in the FA Cup third round after the Toffees had Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent off in the 79th minute of a goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Thursday that sent the tie to a replay at Goodison Park.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2024 03:32 IST
Crystal Palace and Everton will meet again in the FA Cup third round after the Toffees had Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent off in the 79th minute of a goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Thursday that sent the tie to a replay at Goodison Park. The 26-year-old Everton striker was shown a straight red card after a careless studs-up lunge on Nathaniel Clyne led to a VAR review and after viewing the footage referee Chris Kavanagh brandished the red card.

On a rainy night in south London, managers Roy Hodgson and Sean Dyche chose to field strong teams and though both sides made decent goal-scoring chances, they largely cancelled each other out. Palace threatened with crosses and set-pieces after the sending-off but failed to make the most of their one-man advantage. After nine minutes of stoppage time, the referee blew the fulltime whistle to send the tie back to Merseyside.

