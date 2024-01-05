Soccer-Ten-man Everton force replay in Palace stalemate

Crystal Palace and Everton will meet again in the FA Cup third round after the Toffees had Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent off in the 79th minute of a goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Thursday that sent the tie to a replay at Goodison Park. The 26-year-old Everton striker was shown a straight red card after a careless studs-up lunge on Nathaniel Clyne led to a VAR review and after viewing the footage referee Chris Kavanagh brandished the red card.

On a rainy night in south London, managers Roy Hodgson and Sean Dyche chose to field strong teams and though both sides made decent goal-scoring chances, they largely cancelled each other out. Palace threatened with crosses and set-pieces after the sending-off but failed to make the most of their one-man advantage. After nine minutes of stoppage time, the referee blew the fulltime whistle to send the tie back to Merseyside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)