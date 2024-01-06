Left Menu

Soccer-Barca defender Cancelo sidelined with knee injury

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo will be out for a period of time due to a knee injury he sustained during their win against Las Palmas in LaLiga, the club said on Friday. The 29-year-old started in the 2-1 victory over Las Palmas on Thursday but had to leave the pitch after 11 minutes.

"Tests carried out on Friday show that first team player Joao Cancelo has a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee," the club said. "He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

Barca are third in the standings on 41 points, seven behind second-placed Girona and leaders Real Madrid.

