Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Less than a fortnight after joining the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of its chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his decision to quit the party on Saturday.Making the announcement, Rayudu said he wanted to stay out of politics for a little while.

06-01-2024
Ambati Rayudu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Making the announcement, Rayudu said he wanted to stay out of politics 'for a little while'. Rayudu's decicion comes ahead of the state Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. ''This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while,'' said Rayudu in a post on social media platform X. However, he promised to convey his future plans in 'due course of time'. He had joined YSRCP on December 28, 2023, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy. Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team and also played for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also played for a bunch of state teams in domestic cricket. Over the past few months, Rayudu had reached out to the masses through various programmes.

