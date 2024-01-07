Left Menu

UKK: Odisha Juggernauts secure semis spot following win over Gujarat Giants

Odisha Juggernauts won an encounter that was too close to call till the final whistle, with Rohan Singade frustrating Gujarat Giants attackers in the final turn and making the difference.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:51 IST
UKK: Odisha Juggernauts secure semis spot following win over Gujarat Giants
Odisha and Gujarat in action. (Photo- UKK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Juggernauts became the third team to make it to the semifinals of Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) season 2, scoring a narrow 30-27 victory over Gujarat Giants at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Odisha Juggernauts won an encounter that was too close to call till the final whistle, with Rohan Singade frustrating Gujarat Giants attackers in the final turn and making the difference, as per a UKK press release.

Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose to defend first. Their first batch of Suyash Gargate, Faizankha Pathan and Abhijit Patil managed a dream run point, a feat that the next batch of K Ram Mohan, V Subramani and Rajvardhan Patil emulated. Turn 1 finished 14-2 in favour of Odisha Juggernauts. Turn two started with an amazing defensive show by the Odisha Juggernauts. Their first batch of Gowtham MK, Vishal and Dilip Khandavi managed to stay on the pitch for five minutes and 13 seconds, scoring a whopping five dream run points. With Manoj Patil staying unconquered among the second batch, Odisha Juggernauts went into the second innings with a 19-14 lead.

Gujarat Giants' first Turn three batch of Akshay Bhangare, Deepak Madhav and Shubham Thorat managed two dream run points and their second batch carried on the good work. Both Suyash Gargate and Abhijit Patil remained unconquered while netting a dream run point. That meant that Odisha Juggernauts only had a ten-point lead to defend in the final turn. Odisha Juggernauts needed to emulate their first innings' defensive show to salvage the match.

Their first batch of Dipesh More, Nikhil B and Omkar Sonawane managed a dream run point, leaving Gujarat Giants with five points to get in a little over three minutes. Singade though had other ideas. Sunday's matches will see Mumbai Khiladis take on Rajasthan Warriors, and Odisha Juggernauts take on Telugu Yoddhas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024