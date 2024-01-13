Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Bobby Portis, Bucks blast Celtics; Washington WR Rome Odunze, projected first-rounder, enters draft and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Predators down Stars, extend run of road success

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and two assists and Roman Josi added three assists as the Nashville Predators earned a 6-3 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday. The Predators are 9-1-1 in their past 11 road games. Two of those wins came against the Stars, as Nashville also recorded a 4-3 victory in Dallas on Jan. 6.

NFC-best 49ers place five on AP All-Pro first team

Running back Christian McCaffrey and middle linebacker Fred Warner top the list of five San Francisco 49ers players selected for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team. McCaffrey and Warner were two of three unanimous selections for the first team among the panel of 50 media members, with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill rounding out the trio.

Washington WR Rome Odunze, projected first-rounder, enters draft

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze entered the 2024 NFL Draft and is projected to be a first-round pick. Odunze is rated the No. 2 receiver and No. 6 prospect in the draft by Field Level Media, which graded Odunze as a first-round pick in 2023 when he opted to return to chase a national championship.

NFL Playoff capsules: Saturday wild-card games

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: Rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud led the Texans to the AFC South title as Houston returns to the postseason for the first time since 2019. They are on home turf for a rematch of their 36-22 Christmas Eve loss to the Browns, who rode a December surge on the arm of revived QB Joe Flacco to an 11-win season and wild-card berth. Stroud didn't play in the first meeting and makes his postseason debut against Flacco. Flacco isn't just seasoned. He's tied with Tom Brady as the most successful quarterback in playoff road games with seven wins, a mark he can break Saturday. Flacco is starting in the playoffs for the 17th time and will be the same age as Ryans when he turns 39 next week. Cleveland gets significant juice from its defense under first-year coordinator Jim Schwartz. A crucial matchup on the edge pits Browns DE Myles Garrett against Texans LT Laremy Tunsil, one of three players remaining on the roster from the 2019 postseason. A matchup Ryans is fretting is Browns WR Amari Cooper against Houston's hyperaggressive secondary. Cooper caught 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns and was subbed out midway through the fourth quarter in the teams' December meeting. Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs: Frigid temps await the Dolphins in Kansas City with the possibility of a dangerous a real-feel mercury reading near 30-below, according to the Weather Channel. That's a stark contrast to the 75-degree temperatures the Dolphins experienced for their outdoor practice to start the week. But Chiefs head coach Andy Reid warns not to assume weather is an advantage for anyone, quipping "we aren't having a snowball fight." The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14 in their International Series game in Germany on Nov. 5 and feature the No. 2 defense in the NFL. Miami is No. 1 in total offense, but throwing the ball in gusting winds and wintry conditions might require modification from head coach Mike McDaniel. Including the Miami win, the Chiefs surrendered 20 points or fewer in 13 of 17 games this season. The Dolphins aren't certain what they'll get from RB Raheem Mostert, who shared the NFL lead with Christian McCaffrey with 21 total touchdowns this season. Mostert has an ankle injury, and WR Tyreek Hill is also hobbled in his first game in Kansas City since he was traded to the Dolphins prior to the 2022 season. Miami beat Kansas City in three previous playoff matchups in 1994, 1991 and 1971. The win in '71 has held up as the longest game in NFL history, a double-overtime game in the divisional round.

Report: Washington's Kalen DeBoer in talks with Alabama for HC job

Washington's Kalen DeBoer is negotiating a contract with Alabama to replace the retired Nick Saban as the school's next head coach, ESPN reported on Friday. DeBoer guided the Huskies to a 12-0 record during the regular season, a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the CFP national championship game. DeBoer, 49, was voted the Associated Press Coach of the Year last month.

NBA roundup: Bobby Portis, Bucks blast Celtics

Bobby Portis came off the bench to score a game-high 28 points and grab 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks avoided a third consecutive loss by routing the visiting Boston Celtics 135-102 on Thursday. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes. He made 10 of 13 shots. The Bucks also received a 21-point performance from Damian Lillard.

Report: Hornets G LaMelo Ball set to return Friday

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs, ESPN reported. Ball has been out since Nov. 26 with a right ankle sprain but participated in shootaround on Friday morning in San Antonio. The Hornets (8-27) are just 3-17 since his injury.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) returns to practice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been designated to return from injured reserve on Friday. Andrews, who stepped back on the practice field Friday, had been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in Baltimore's 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 16.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell agrees to 'enhanced' deal

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell agreed to terms on an "enhanced" contract, the university announced Friday. Norvell was rumored to be a candidate for the Alabama coaching job, which opened this week following the retirement of Nick Saban.

Flyers rally in third, upend reeling Wild in OT

Joel Farabee scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the host Minnesota Wild on Friday night in St. Paul, Minn. Farabee scored 3:36 into overtime to give Philadelphia its third win in the past four games. Tyson Foerster and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers.

