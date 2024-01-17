HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1638 TIMOFEEVA ASTOUNDED BY NEWFOUND ONLINE FAME

Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva said she was shocked after seeing her Instagram follower count double in the wake of her win over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday. "I just checked the Instagram. I was like, 'what the hell happened'? I was doing mine for like three years," the 20-year-old told reporters.

"I had 5,000 followers. Now I opened. I gained 8,000 in one match. That's crazy." READ MORE:

Sinner swats aside De Jong to march into third round Andreeva shocks Jabeur in Australian Open second round

Swiatek aces Kenin test, Alcaraz sees off veteran Gasquet Home hopes aim to sparkle in Australian Open spotlight

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday Alcaraz hits his stride to sink gutsy Gasquet at Australian Open

Swiatek suppresses Kenin challenge to reach second round Raducanu pain free and serene as she enjoys winning Grand Slam return

Zverev sees no reason to quit Players' Council pending abuse court case Briton Draper leaves it all on court, and in the bin

India's Nagal guaranteed big payday after stunning win in Melbourne Primetime Rybakina fights her way past Pliskova into second round

Tsitsipas hankers for Wimbledon quiet after 'party court' outing Nadal senses growth opportunity in Saudi, Swiatek on the fence

Osaka still keen to keep busy after early Australian Open exit 1557 GAUFF, KREJCIKOVA ADVANCE

World number four Coco Gauff battled through a difficult opening set and overcame issues with her first serve to beat fellow American Caroline Dolehide 7-6(2) 6-2. Gauff next faces another American in Alycia Parks, who knocked out 32nd seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada, the 2021 U.S. Open finalist.

Czech ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova also secured a straight sets win, firing off 30 winners and eight aces to eased past Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-2 6-2. 1530 DE MINAUR DOWNS ARNALDI

Australian Alex de Minaur sealed a spot in the third round with a dominant 6-3 6-0 6-3 win over Italian Matteo Arnaldi. De Minaur said he had a bit of added motivation after being part of the Australia squad that was beaten in the Davis Cup final by an Italy team featuring Arnaldi.

"It's no secret it was heartbreaking to lose to Italy," De Minaur said. "Today was a little bit of revenge for that loss." 1405 'SKINNY' SINNER DREAMS OF BAYWATCH BODY

Jannik Sinner joked that he dreams of beefing up and having a physique like that of actors in the 1990s TV series "Baywatch". "Tomorrow I have a day off, trying to practice myself into match rhythm. I also will go to the gym. Even if you can’t see it, I'm skinny ... but it's okay," Sinner said after his win over Jesper De Jong.

Asked how much he weighed, the Italian quipped: "It's a secret, guys. Of course it's all muscle. Unfortunately not but it's ok. I'm happy with my physicality at the moment. Of course it's a dream to have the Baywatch physique but it's ok." 1356 SINNER CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

Italian fourth seed Sinner barely broke sweat as he struck 26 winners en route to a dominant 6-2 6-2 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier De Jong. 1333 TIMOFEEVA DOWNS WOZNIACKI

Timofeeva fought back from a set down to end the run of 2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki 1-6 6-4 6-1. 1320 'MATURE' 16-YEAR-OLD ANDREEVA DEFIES OWN EXPECTATIONS

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva said she had surprised even herself after playing breathtaking tennis in a straight-sets demolition of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. "I'm really inspired by Ons. Before I started to play on the WTA Tour I always watched her matches. Now I had a chance to play her and in the first set I showed some amazing tennis. I didn't expect that from myself," Andreeva said.

"I'm a bit more mature than I was before. Last year I was 15, this year I've changed a lot and I think you can see that on the court." 1308 ANDREEVA STUNS JABEUR

Andreeva knocked out sixth seed Jabeur to reach the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-2 win. Three-times Grand Slam finalist Jabeur, who opted to skip this month's warm-up events, was far off her best level throughout the match and committed 24 unforced errors.

1148 WOZNIACKI, TIMOFEEVA GET PLAY UNDER WAY Former champion Caroline Wozniacki began her second round contest against Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva as scheduled under the roof on John Cain Arena.

Big crowds made their way to Melbourne Park undeterred by the rain and grey skies. 1008 RAIN DELAYS START ON OUTER COURTS

Organisers said the start of play on the outer courts, which was scheduled for 11 a.m., would be delayed until at least mid-day due to persistent rain around Melbourne Park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)