Tennis-Melbourne loses another champion mum as Wozniacki exits

Much has changed for Caroline Wozniacki after she returned to the Australian Open from a four-year absence but the Dane said the sting of disappointment of losing at a Grand Slam still felt the same. Woznicaki lost 1-6 6-4 6-1 to Maria Timofeeva in the second round on Wednesday, her first Australian Open since the 2020 edition.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 11:50 IST
Tennis-Melbourne loses another champion mum as Wozniacki exits
Caroline Wozniacki Image Credit: Twitter(@CaroWozniacki)

Much has changed for Caroline Wozniacki after she returned to the Australian Open from a four-year absence but the Dane said the sting of disappointment of losing at a Grand Slam still felt the same.

Woznicaki lost 1-6 6-4 6-1 to Maria Timofeeva in the second round on Wednesday, her first Australian Open since the 2020 edition. The 2018 champion stepped away from the sport two years later before deciding to return to the WTA Tour in 2023. The Danish wildcard arrived at Melbourne Park this year with her children Olivia and James in tow but made her earliest exit since going out in the first round in 2016.

"Losing now and losing then, it doesn't really change," Wozniacki told reporters. "You want to win everything. When you have the family here you want to win even more because you want to stay longer and not have to move around. "It definitely sucks and it's disappointing. I felt like this was my match to win and I didn't. I sit here with a very disappointing feeling, because looking back, I feel like the match slid out of my hands.

"At this point, there's nothing I can do about it but playing a Grand Slam you want to keep winning." Wozniacki was one of three former Australian Open champions and new mothers making their Melbourne comebacks alongside Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka, who both went out in the first round.

German Kerber, who won the Australian Open in 2016, was a lot more relaxed and appreciated the wave of support after Tuesday's 6-2 3-6 6-1 loss to Danielle Collins having returned to the tour after a gap of 18 months. "I think I'm more open than before ... it's a little bit different," Kerber said.

"I'm also more relaxed, so I feel that they (other players) appreciate it and I think it's nice to see so many moms are back on tour."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

