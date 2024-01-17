HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1950 FRECH OUSTS 16TH-SEED GARCIA

Poland's Magdalena Frech won a second set tiebreak to upset Caroline Garcia of France 6-4 7-6(2) and set up a third round meeting with qualifier Anastasia Zakharova. 1935 SHELTON SQUEEZES PAST O'CONNELL

American Ben Shelton beat home hope Christopher O'Connell 6-4 6-1 3-6 7-6(5) to reach the third round. The 16th seed, who struck 17 aces and 52 winners, will face either France's Adrian Mannarino or Spaniard Jaume Munar next.

1835 KHACHANOV FENDS OFF KOVACEVIC Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov overcame a third-set wobble to beat American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Nadal senses growth opportunity in Saudi, Swiatek on the fence 1715 HADDAD MAIA BEATS KORNEEVA

Brazilian 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia claimed a 6-1 6-2 win over last year's Australian Open junior champion Alina Korneeva to progress to the third round, where she faces another Russian in Maria Timofeeva. 1638 TIMOFEEVA ASTOUNDED BY NEWFOUND ONLINE FAME

Russian qualifier Timofeeva said she was shocked after seeing her Instagram follower count double in the wake of her win over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday. "I just checked the Instagram. I was like, 'what the hell happened'? I was doing mine for like three years," the 20-year-old told reporters.

"I had 5,000 followers. Now I opened. I gained 8,000 in one match. That's crazy." 1557 GAUFF, KREJCIKOVA ADVANCE

World number four Coco Gauff battled through a difficult opening set and overcame issues with her first serve to beat fellow American Caroline Dolehide 7-6(2) 6-2. Gauff next faces another American in Alycia Parks, who knocked out 32nd seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada, the 2021 U.S. Open finalist.

Czech ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova also secured a straight sets win, firing off 30 winners and eight aces to eased past Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-2 6-2. 1530 DE MINAUR DOWNS ARNALDI

Australian Alex de Minaur sealed a spot in the third round with a dominant 6-3 6-0 6-3 win over Italian Matteo Arnaldi. De Minaur said he had a bit of added motivation after being part of the Australia squad that was beaten in the Davis Cup final by an Italy team featuring Arnaldi.

"It's no secret it was heartbreaking to lose to Italy," De Minaur said. "Today was a little bit of revenge for that loss." 1405 'SKINNY' SINNER DREAMS OF BAYWATCH BODY

Jannik Sinner joked that he dreams of beefing up and having a physique like that of actors in the 1990s TV series "Baywatch". "Tomorrow I have a day off, trying to practice myself into match rhythm. I also will go to the gym. Even if you can't see it, I'm skinny ... but it's okay," Sinner said after his win over Jesper De Jong.

Asked how much he weighed, the Italian quipped: "It's a secret, guys. Of course it's all muscle. Unfortunately not but it's ok. I'm happy with my physicality at the moment. Of course it's a dream to have the Baywatch physique but it's ok." 1356 SINNER CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

Italian fourth seed Sinner barely broke sweat as he struck 26 winners en route to a dominant 6-2 6-2 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier De Jong. 1333 TIMOFEEVA DOWNS WOZNIACKI

Timofeeva fought back from a set down to end the run of 2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki 1-6 6-4 6-1. 1320 'MATURE' 16-YEAR-OLD ANDREEVA DEFIES OWN EXPECTATIONS

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva said she had surprised even herself after playing breathtaking tennis in a straight-sets demolition of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. "I'm really inspired by Ons. Before I started to play on the WTA Tour I always watched her matches. Now I had a chance to play her and in the first set I showed some amazing tennis. I didn't expect that from myself," Andreeva said.

"I'm a bit more mature than I was before. Last year I was 15, this year I've changed a lot and I think you can see that on the court." 1308 ANDREEVA STUNS JABEUR

Andreeva knocked out sixth seed Jabeur to reach the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-2 win. Three-times Grand Slam finalist Jabeur, who opted to skip this month's warm-up events, was far off her best level throughout the match and committed 24 unforced errors.

1148 WOZNIACKI, TIMOFEEVA GET PLAY UNDER WAY Former champion Caroline Wozniacki began her second round contest against Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva as scheduled under the roof on John Cain Arena.

Big crowds made their way to Melbourne Park undeterred by the rain and grey skies. 1008 RAIN DELAYS START ON OUTER COURTS

Organisers said the start of play on the outer courts, which was scheduled for 11 a.m., would be delayed until at least mid-day due to persistent rain around Melbourne Park.

