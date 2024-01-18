Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham's Reguilon joins Brentford on loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season on Wednesday after failing to impress at Manchester United. He joined United on loan in September and made 12 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side. "He's got the experience we need to complement the rest of the squad and he's a good character," Frank said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2024 02:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 02:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur's Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season on Wednesday after failing to impress at Manchester United. "Sergio is a perfect fit for us: a proven Premier League player in every aspect. He fits what we want. He's very offensive, has a very good cross and a very good left foot," Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the club's website.

Spain international Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2020 having spent a season on loan at Sevilla but after initially doing well he struggled in his second season. He joined United on loan in September and made 12 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side.

"He's got the experience we need to complement the rest of the squad and he's a good character," Frank said. "We need him, but I also think he needs us to show how good a footballer he is. I'm convinced that this will be a positive partnership."

