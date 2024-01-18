HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1639 NORRIE SEALS COMEBACK WIN

British number one Cameron Norrie fought back from two sets down to beat Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 3-6 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 6-4 and move into the third round. The 19th seed next faces Casper Ruud. READ MORE

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev and 11th seed Ruud were both made to work for their spots in the third round on Thursday. German Zverev won a gruelling contest against qualifier Lukas Klein of Slovakia, claiming a 7-5 3-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(7) win over four hours and 30 minutes.

Norway's Ruud also struggled in a see-saw match against local hope Max Purcell, ultimately winning 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 7-6(7). 1600 COLLINS TO RETIRE THIS YEAR

American Danielle Collins said she would call time on her career sometime in 2024, telling reporters: "This is going to be my last season, actually, competing. "I don't really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I'm really looking forward to that. I feel like I've had a pretty good career ..."

1554 SWIATEK BEGAN PLANNING TRIP HOME IN TOUGH WIN World number one Iga Swiatek joked that she had already begun thinking of her trip back home from Australia during a tough second-round match against Collins in which she was just two games away from a defeat.

"Honestly, I was at the airport already," Swiatek said after her win. 1529 SWIATEK RALLIES TO BEAT COLLINS

World number one Swiatek fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the deciding set of her second-round match against American Collins to win 6-4 3-6 6-4. Collins, who knocked out the four-times Grand Slam champion in the Melbourne semi-finals two years ago, had an error-strewn third set, making 13 unforced errors.

1518 PLAY TO RESUME ON ALL COURTS Play is set to resume on all courts after a short rain delay.

1425 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS BEFORE 1515 Organisers said there will be no play on the outside courts before 3:15 p.m. due to rain.

1353 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS Play has been called off again on all outside courts due to rain. Second-round matches continue on the main showcourts, where the roofs remain closed.

1305 PLAY TO RESUME ON ALL COURTS Play is set to resume on all courts after a short rain delay.

1250 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS Play has been called off on all outside courts due to rain, while the roof has been closed on the main showcourts.

1115 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

