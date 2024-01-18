Left Menu

BCCI announces release of Request for Proposals for staging IPL 2024 opening ceremony

The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the rights and obligations to stage the opening ceremony for the Indian Premier League this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the release of Request for Proposals for staging the opening ceremony for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. A statement from the league said, "Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the release of Request for Proposals for staging the opening ceremony for the Indian Premier League season 2024."

The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the rights and obligations to stage the IPL's opening ceremony this year. The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc., are contained in the 'Request for Proposal' (RFP) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST). The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till February 2, 2024, added the statement.

Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee. Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason, the statement added. (ANI)

