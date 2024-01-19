Soccer-England's Henderson terminates Al-Ettifaq contract to join Ajax
Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 01:35 IST
England midfielder Jordan Henderson has terminated his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq to join Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam, the two clubs said on Thursday.
Henderson, who spent only six months with the Saudi side, has joined Ajax on a two-and-a-half year contract until June 30, 2026.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- Henderson
- Ajax
- Al-Ettifaq
- Ajax Amsterdam
- Arabian
- Jordan Henderson
- Saudi
- England
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India sends warship after hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel in Arabian Sea
Indian Navy responds swiftly to hijacking incident in Arabian Sea, INS Chennai rushing towards distressed vessel
Indian Navy deploys warship, surveillance aircraft after hijacking of merchant vessel in Arabian Sea
India intercepts hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in Arabian Sea, navy says
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Arabian Sea