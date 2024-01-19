Left Menu

Soccer-Barca fight back to win cup match against lowly Unionistas

Barca were much improved in the second half and defender Jules Kounde put them in front with a strike from range in the 69th minute, with Alejandro Balde securing the win four minutes later with a fine individual effort.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 02:32 IST
Soccer-Barca fight back to win cup match against lowly Unionistas

Barcelona laboured to a 3-1 win over fourth-tier Unionistas de Salamanca in their Copa del Rey last 16 clash on Thursday. Barca fielded a number of reserve players and struggled against their lowly opponents, who opened the scoring from a counter-attack in the 31st minute, with Alvaro Gomez firing into the top corner from close range.

But the visitors managed to equalise right before the break with a Ferran Torres counter, netting a tidy finish past the goalkeeper. Barca were much improved in the second half and defender Jules Kounde put them in front with a strike from range in the 69th minute, with Alejandro Balde securing the win four minutes later with a fine individual effort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024