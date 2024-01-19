Left Menu

Cricket-Australia to monitor Khawaja after blow to jaw in Adelaide

Australia opener Usman Khawaja appears doubtful for the second test against West Indies after sustaining a blow on Friday to his jaw in the series opener in Adelaide.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 09:49 IST
usman khawaja Image Credit: Wikipidea
Australia opener Usman Khawaja appears doubtful for the second test against West Indies after sustaining a blow on Friday to his jaw in the series opener in Adelaide. Australia wrapped up a 10-wicket victory inside seven sessions but Khawaja retired hurt after being hit on the helmet by a short delivery from Shamar Joseph.

The 37-year-old spat blood and was feeling his jaw before leaving the ground. He passed an initial concussion test but was taken for scans and would be examined again on Saturday.

""He seemed okay, just a little bit of a sore jaw," Australian captain Pat Cummins said. "We'll monitor it, but he seemed okay."

The second and final test, a day-night affair in Brisbane, begins on Thursday. "Unfortunate, he bit his tongue as well," West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said.

"Let's hope he's okay, no one wants to see a guy get injured playing this game that we love." Matthew Renshaw is likely to replace him in Brisbane should Khawaja miss out.

Following David Warner's retirement, Australia fielded a new opening pair with Steve Smith moving up from number four to join Khawaja at the top of the order.

