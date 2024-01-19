India fail to qualify for Paris Olympics after loss to Japan
- Country:
- India
The Indian women's hockey team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics after going down 0-1 to Japan in the third-fourth place match of the FIH Olympic Qualifier here on Friday.
Kana Urata scored for Japan off a penalty corner in the first quarter and they kept the lead intact till the end of the match while Indians failed to find the target.
India were left with no choice but to win this game after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany on Thursday. But a bigger heartbreak awaited the home team as it lost and failed to book a ticket to Paris after a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India likely to report higher GDP growth estimates for 2023/24
Mega tower deal: Brookfield to acquire India biz of ATC for USD 2 bn enterprise value
Brookfield to acquire Indian business of American Tower Corporation (ATC) for USD 2 bn enterprise value: Statement.
India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' underway in Rajasthan
Brookfield-ATC deal: Tower company ATC India has portfolio of about 78,000 sites across country.