HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, all times local (GMT +11): 1545 PAOLINI POWERS PAST BLINKOVA

Italy's Jasmine Paolini blitzed Russia's Anna Blinkova 7-6(1) 6-4 to set up a last-16 meeting with fellow fourth-round debutant Anna Kalinskaya. 1500 ZHENG TALKS KARAOKE, GIVES SHOUT-OUT TO LI NA

Zheng Qinwen spoke of her admiration for former Australian Open winner Li Na, as well as her love for karaoke, after reaching the last 16. "I watched (Li's final) from the beginning till the end. I watched that final more than 10 times... she's unbelievable. The first Asian woman who won a Grand Slam," the 12th seed said.

Zheng also had the crowd in splits when she was asked about her go-to karaoke songs by interviewer Andrea Petkovic. "Don't tell me I have to sing here," she replied.

1455 ZHENG PREVAILS IN ALL-CHINESE THRILLER Zheng Qinwen, the 12th seed, won a final set tiebreak to beat compatriot Wang Yafan 6-4 2-6 7-6(8) on Rod Laver Arena.

Zheng will next face France's Oceane Dodin, the world number 95, who stormed into the last 16 with a 6-2 6-4 win over fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel. READ MORE

Raducanu excited by future after return from injury 1357 KALINSKAYA CONQUERS STEPHENS

Anna Kalinskaya reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a gritty 6-7(8) 6-1 6-4 win over American Sloane Stephens. Kalinskaya, who got the decisive break late in the third set, sealed victory with a backhand winner on her third match point.

1300 YASTREMSKA TOO STRONG FOR NAVARRO Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska reached the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time after beating American 27th seed Emma Navarro 6-2 2-6 6-1.

1114 PLAY UNDER WAY AT MELBOURNE PARK Play began as scheduled on the seventh day of the year's first Grand Slam. The weather was pleasant, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz will be in action against China's Shang Juncheng in Rod Laver Arena later in the day, while women's top seed Iga Swiatek will play the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in the evening session.

