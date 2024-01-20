Left Menu

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 16:00 IST
Sachin, Kohli, Viswanathan Anand among sports stars invited for Ram temple inauguration

Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, sprint queen PT Usha and footballer Bhaichung Bhutia are among the prominent sports personalities invited for the consecration of the Ram Temple here next week.

The 500+ state guest list, accessed by PTI, features a mix of politicians, actors, sports stars and industrialists who have been invited for the event on Monday.

Besides Tendulkar, World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev, 'little master' Sunil Gavaskar as well as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Virendra Sehwag and Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid are on the list too.

From the current Indian cricket team, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma have been invited. Weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, footballer Kalyan Chaube, long-distance runner Kavita Raut Tungar and paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhanjadia have received an invitation as have women cricket captain Mitali Raj, shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu and her trainer Pullela Gopichand. It is not clear how many of them will actually attend the opening of the 161-feet-tall pink sandstone shrine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

