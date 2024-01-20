Left Menu

Bharat warms up for Test series with century; India A play out draw with Lions

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-01-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 18:12 IST
Bharat warms up for Test series with century; India A play out draw with Lions

Kona Bharat made a strong case for his selection for the first Test against England with an attacking hundred as India A made hot pursuit of an improbable winning target of 490 before the opening first-class game against England Lions ended in a draw, here Saturday.

When umpires called off proceedings on the fourth and final day, India were 426 for 5 in 125 overs, eventually finishing 64 runs short of the target.

Bharat, whose batting performances left a lot to be desired in Test matches, made 116 not out off 165 balls with 15 boundaries.

With India looking to give relief to KL Rahul from keeping wickets, Bharat's century would come as a big relief for his greatest backer, head coach Rahul Dravid, who has been bullish about playing the Andhra player in Tests despite his below-par batting record.

Manav Suthar, who came in as night-watchman on third evening, remained unbeaten on a dogged 89 off 254 balls with 16 boundaries -- 10 of which came off left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson (3/182).

While B Sai Sudharsan (97 off 208 balls) missed out on a hundred, Bharath-Suthar duo took full advantage of flat deck adding 207 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket stand in 54.5 overs. The only wicket to fall on the day was southpaw Sudharsan.

On the final day, England Lions skipper Josh Bohanon mainly bowled with his spinners -- Parkinson and off-break bowler Jack Carson (0/74 in 21 overs).

Bharat was solid on both flanks as nine off his 15 fours came off the two spinners and were mostly hit on the on-side. He got an able ally in Suthar, who applied himself well and by tea time, even England Lions knew that they have lost an opportunity to win a first-class game on an Indian track.

Brief Scores: England Lions 553 and 163/6 decl. India 227 and 425/6 in 125 overs (Kona Bharat 116 not out, Manav Suthar 89 not out). Match Drawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024