Soccer-Senegal coach admitted to hospital following Cup of Nations win against Cameroon

Cisse has been coach of his country since 2015 and led them to victory at the last Cup of Nations two years ago. The 47-year-old also coached them at the last two World Cup finals.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2024 01:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 01:21 IST
(adds details) YAMOUSSOUKRO, Jan 20 (Reuters) -

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was expected to remain in hospital in Yamoussoukro for a second night after he was taken in on Friday following his team's 3-1 victory over Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, officials said on Saturday. He was admitted hours after Senegal won their second game at the tournament in Ivory Coast, a result that secured them a place in the next round, and was due to remain to undergo further tests.

"It's true that yesterday he had a little stomach ache, but it's much better," former team mate El Hadji Diouf told reporters at Senegal training on Saturday, while visiting the team. "We will have to say prayers, you know football is everyday stress," added the former African Footballer of the Year who played with Cisse at the 2002 World Cup.

Several Senegal players visited their coach, officials added. Cisse has been coach of his country since 2015 and led them to victory at the last Cup of Nations two years ago.

The 47-year-old also coached them at the last two World Cup finals.

