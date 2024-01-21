Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff stays perfect to reach first Melbourne quarter-final

The U.S. Open champion, who has yet to drop a set at the Melbourne Park major this year, broke the unseeded Frech in the opening game at a chilly Rod Laver Arena and never let her settle into a rhythm. While Gauff has enjoyed relatively smooth passage through the first four rounds in Melbourne, her run to last year's Flushing Meadows final saw her battle through several three-set matches before claiming her first Grand Slam title.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 11:15 IST
Tennis-Gauff stays perfect to reach first Melbourne quarter-final
Coco Gauff Image Credit: Wikipedia

Fourth seed Coco Gauff was happy to avoid another Grand Slam "dogfight" as the American reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time with a 6-1 6-2 win over Pole Magdalena Frech on Sunday. The U.S. Open champion, who has yet to drop a set at the Melbourne Park major this year, broke the unseeded Frech in the opening game at a chilly Rod Laver Arena and never let her settle into a rhythm.

While Gauff has enjoyed relatively smooth passage through the first four rounds in Melbourne, her run to last year's Flushing Meadows final saw her battle through several three-set matches before claiming her first Grand Slam title. "I'd love for every match to go pretty easy. I know that's not the case," Gauff said. "At the U.S. Open, every match I won was pretty much a dogfight.

"Sometimes, I don't know if that's the ideal way to win a Slam because you have to last seven matches. I just think I had the physical ability and mental ability to do that. "Going into this, I've always had the goal of trying to do better at making the first couple rounds. Not easier but closing them in straight sets and not putting too much stress on the mind and the body."

Still only 19, Gauff said she was already thinking about her longevity in the game. "I'm not always going to be able to bounce back as quick physically or mentally probably years from now," she said.

"I think it's just prepping myself. Everything I do has always been for the longevity of my career." With Australian great Rod Laver watching in the crowd, Gauff wrapped up the contest in just over an hour to seal a last eight berth where she will face unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva.

Gauff, who successfully defended her Auckland title before the year's first Grand Slam, looked flawless from the baseline and in her forays to the net as she went 5-1 up and sealed the opening set when the 69th-ranked Frech made a forehand error. The American found the going a little tougher in the next set as the 26-year-old Frech looked to lengthen the rallies but she broke for 3-1 and pushed home her advantage to extend her unbeaten run in 2024 to nine matches.

"I know when it comes to crunch time, if I have a long match the round before or not, I'll still compete the same and still feel just as sharp," Gauff said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024