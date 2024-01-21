Cricket-Brook withdraws from England squad for tour of India
England have called up Dan Lawrence, who last played a test match in March 2022, to replace 24-year-old Brook in the squad. "The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time," the ECB said in a statement.
"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time," the ECB said in a statement. "In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space."
The five-test series against India begins in Hyderabad on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
