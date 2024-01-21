Left Menu

Cricket-Brook withdraws from England squad for tour of India

England have called up Dan Lawrence, who last played a test match in March 2022, to replace 24-year-old Brook in the squad. "The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time," the ECB said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 17:32 IST
Cricket-Brook withdraws from England squad for tour of India
Representative Image

 

England batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from the squad for their tour of India due to personal reasons, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday. England have called up Dan Lawrence, who last played a test match in March 2022, to replace 24-year-old Brook in the squad.

"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time," the ECB said in a statement. "In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space."

The five-test series against India begins in Hyderabad on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024