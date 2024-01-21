Left Menu

Soccer-PSV denied new record as winning run ended by Utrecht

PSV Eindhoven dropped their first points of the Dutch league season when they were held to a 1-1 draw at struggling Utrecht on Sunday, ending their hopes of breaking their own record for consecutive wins.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 21:36 IST
Soccer-PSV denied new record as winning run ended by Utrecht

PSV Eindhoven dropped their first points of the Dutch league season when they were held to a 1-1 draw at struggling Utrecht on Sunday, ending their hopes of breaking their own record for consecutive wins. PSV had won all 17 leagues matches prior to their trip to the Stadion Galgenwaard but could only manage a draw despite taking a seventh minute lead through Johan Bakayoko.

Belgian midfielder Othman Boussaid equalised for Utrecht after 53 minutes, his first goal of the campaign. PSV also won the first 17 games of the 1987-88 season, which remains a Dutch record they have now matched, but could not beat. On that occasion their run was also ended by a draw.

"If you look at the entire series it's still special, but it's a shame that it's now over," PSV coach Peter Bosz said. "It was clearly not good enough and FC Utrecht did an excellent job." A 2-1 win for second-placed Feyenoord at bottom side Vitesse means PSV’s lead at the top has been cut to 10 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024