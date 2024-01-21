Soccer-Hosts Ivory Coast get striker boost for final group game

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast hope to use both Sebastien Haller and Simon Adingra in their last group game against Equatorial Guinea on Monday after coach Jean-Louis Gasset said they were fit again after missing the opening two matches. Borussia Dortmund striker Haller has been solely missed by a blunt Ivorian attack at the tournament as the hosts opened with an unconvincing win over Guinea Bissau and were then beaten by Nigeria.

He has been struggling with an ankle injury while Adingra has also missed the first two encounters. But both are in line for game time in the last Group A encounter against Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan. "We know that if we win, we are qualified and that is important. Haller will be in the group. Everyone is talking about Haller. I would like to add Simon Adingra. Both will be in the group. We will have to be efficient and score quickly," said Gasset.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)