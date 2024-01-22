"I'm confident he will be alright": Gary Stead speaks on Kane Williamson's injury

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead opened up about Kane Williamson's injury on Monday and is "confident" that the batter will recover before the start of the first Test against South Africa on February 4. Last week, the Kiwi skipper was ruled out of the last three matches of New Zealand's T20I series against Pakistan after sustaining a hamstring injury.

While talking about Williamson, Stead said that he would take another two days before coming back to training. He added that it was a "minor niggle" that the 33-year-old suffered against Pakistan during the T20I series. "I'm confident he will be alright. He's probably got another day or two before he starts back into training and it was a minor niggle, which is a good thing. So, we didn't want to aggravate it and didn't see the point of aggravating it with the important series that are ahead. He's obviously a key player and we know that and we want to make sure we've given him every chance of being available," Stead said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

On January 14, the right-handed batter was retired hurt on the score of 26 against the 'Men in Green', after feeling stiffness in his right hamstring. The two-match Test series between New Zealand and South Africa will begin on February 4 and conclude on February 13. The first Test match will be played at the Bay Oval. Meanwhile, Seddon Park will host the second long-format match. (ANI)

