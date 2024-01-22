ICC announces Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2023, Deepti Sharma included

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2023 which included Indian batting all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Deepti Sharma was the only India included in the team.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is to lead the squad. The 33-year-old had a stellar 2023, she started the year with a 'Player of the Match' performance during the Women's T20 World Cup after hitting 68 runs from 50 balls which helped the island country beat South Africa by three runs. In the T20 format, Athapaththu scored 470 runs in 2023 with a strike rate of 130.91, smashing 15 sixes in the year.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney to stand behind the stumps. During the T20 World Cup, Mooney played a crucial role and helped Australia to get hold of the trophy. During the ICC event, she scored 410 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 120.58. The Aussie had a perfect start in 2023, as she scored 46 runs against Pakistan.

South African batter Laura Wolvaardt was the second-highest run-scorer at the 2023 T230 World Cup, scoring 586 runs at an average of 45. Wolvaardt built into the year with an unbeaten knock of 42 runs against the West Indies in East London. She also maintained her consistency and scored three consecutive fifties as the Proteas made their World Cup charge. Caribbean batting all-rounder Hayley Matthews had a magnificent year and was the most prolific run scorer in the 20-over format, scoring 700 runs at an average of 63.63 and with a strike rate of 132. She also picked up 19 wickets at an economy of 6.84 in 2023.

The West Indies skipper also performed stupendously against Australia in the T20I series, where she scored 99*, 132, and 79 to help her side dominate over the Aussies. England's Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 364 runs with a strike rate of 136 and an average of 15.50 in the T20 format in 2023. She also proved to be one of the best women cricketers in 2023. During the semi-final match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, she scored 40 runs from 34 balls and helped England to make their place in the final game of the tournament.

The Kiwi bowling allrounder Amelia Kerr had a strong 2023 and was one best young talents in the 20-over format, scoring 365 runs with bat and scalping 12 wickets with her leg spin. Australia's Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner and Megan Schutt also made their spot in the best-playing eleven released by the ICC. Perry continued her aggressive intent with the bat in 2023 as she made 319 runs in 10 innings at an average of 45.57 and a strike rate of 151.18.

Gardner made 234 runs at 29.25 with a strike rate of 121.24 across the year, of which 110 were made at the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Schutt proved too difficult for every batter in the 20-over format, taking 21 wickets at 15.57 at a rate of just 6.81 runs per over. English spinner Sophie Ecclestone finished T20 World Cup with 11 wickets, more than anyone at the tournament. Ecclestone displayed a stellar performance at the 2023 T20 World Cup and helped England in many situations.

Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2023: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Beth Mooney (Wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt. (ANI)

