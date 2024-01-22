Zizi Kodwa congratulates Dricus du Plessis for winning UFC

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has congratulated mixed martial artist, Dricus du Plessis, for winning the United Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight title.

Du Plessis made history on Sunday as South Africa’s first UFC champion when he defeated American Sean Strickland.

“Du Plessis has flown the South African flag high with his performances in the UFC. I congratulate him on the remarkable achievement of being the first South African to be crowned UFC Champion.

“It has been particularly special to see South Africans unite in their diversity to support their own, as Du Plessis made history. This once again shows the power of South Africans when uniting and supporting their own. Let us carry this spirit, as South Africans continue to make history on global platforms in sport, arts and culture,” Kodwa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)