ILT20: Tim David's power surge seals victory as MI Emirates triumphs over Gulf Giants by 18 runs

Late innings fireworks by Nicholas Pooran and Tim David helped the MI Emirates convert a lukewarm start into a comfortable 18-run victory against reigning champions Gulf Giants in the fourth match of the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) season two here at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Moving at a run-a-ball for his first 17 deliveries, Nicholas Pooran smashed three fours and four sixes to score 51 runs in 18 deliveries. Tim David hammered 41 runs in 15 balls with two fours and five sixes in the death overs to set the Gulf Giants a formidable target of 180 runs to win.

Electing to bowl first, the Gulf Giants enjoyed an early breakthrough when Dominic Drakes dismissed Will Smeed for just one run in the second over. Despite a challenging start against the swing and bounce, Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher managed to push the MI Emirates to 41 for 1 by the end of the powerplay, with Waseem hitting two consecutive sixes. However, Waseem fell to Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the following over for only 19 runs. Nicholas Pooran joined Andre Fletcher in a laboured partnership, adding 22 runs in the middle overs. Fletcher departed for 28 runs (in 38 balls with two fours and a six), and then Ambati Rayudu and Pooran launched a fierce assault on the Giants' bowling, forging a 69-run partnership in just 32 deliveries. Pooran reached his half-century in 27 balls, while Rayudu contributed a quick 25 runs in 16 balls, with three fours and a six. However, Chris Jordan's (2/48) pivotal 18th over saw the dismissal of both Pooran and Rayudu, halting the attack.

In response, the Gulf Giants' run chase began with a promising start anchored by James Vince's half century. James Overton's 41 off 18 balls studded with five sixes gave his team a much-needed injection, according to a release. At the end of five overs, the Giants were powering through with 48 runs for no loss. In the final over of the powerplay, Fazalhaq Farooqi's potent bowling earned him the wickets of Jamie Smith (17) and Jordan Cox (0) in consecutive deliveries. UAE's Usman Khan joined James Vince with the score reading 48 for two.

At the halfway mark of the innings, Usman Khan and James Vince had put on 33 runs and the Giants were falling behind the required run rate, needing 99 runs in ten overs. In a bid to accelerate, Usman Khan was dismissed by Waqar Salamkheil for 22 runs. Meanwhile, James Vince brought up his half century in only 38 balls, comprising seven fours and a six. Soon after, the Gulf Giant's captain was sent back to the dressing room by Dwayne Bravo in the 14th over to bring Shimron Hetmyer to the crease. Between the 12th and 15th over, the Gulf Giants only managed to gather 12 runs, leaving them with a steep equation of 71 runs needed in the final five overs. In the 17th over, James Overton reinvigorated the run chase with three consecutive sixes in Waqar Salamkheil 's over, followed by two sixes off Trent Boult in the next over. Once Overton was dismissed by Farooqi for 41 in just 18 balls, with one four and five sixes, the defending champs lacked the firepower to push their total beyond 161.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/25) was the pick of the bowlers for MI Emirates. Brief Scores

MI Emirates beat the Gulf Giants by 18 runs. MI Emirates 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 51, Tim David 41, Andre Fletcher 28; Chris Jordan 2 for 48) Gulf Giants 161 for 9 in 20 overs (James Vince 52, James Overton 41, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4 for 25)

Player of the Match: Tim David of MI Emirates. (ANI)

