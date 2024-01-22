Bengaluru FC sign striker Oliver Drost

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC on Friday announced the signing of Danish striker Oliver Drost on a deal that lasts until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 28-year-old Drost, who last played for Danish first division club FC Helsingør, replaces English striker Curtis Main, who mutually parted ways with the Blues earlier this month. ''I really hope that I can help the team with goals and assists, and that together, we can make the play-offs in the Indian Super League,'' said Drost.

Drost, who primarily plays as a striker, but is also versatile on the wings, has spent his career solely in Denmark, even making appearances for the Denmark U-19 and U-20 teams. Drost began his youth career with Helsingør, while his first senior club was Boldklubben af 1893. He had separate stints at AC Horsens, a season at Kolding IF, before returning back to Helsingør.

Speaking on the signing, Darren Caldeira, the Indian club's director of football, said, ''He brings with him enough experience of playing in the Danish League, and we've liked what we've seen. ''We are confident of staging a stronger second half of the season, and we believe that Oliver will play his part in helping us achieve this.'' Bengaluru manager Gerard Zaragoza said the club took its time with identifying a striker, and feels Drost fits into his system well. ''Oliver (Drost) is a No.9 with the heart of a No.10. He is a striker, but also enjoys playing just outside the box, and given the style of football we play, this could be great. ''We spent a fair amount of time searching for the ideal replacement, because we wanted to bring in someone who suits our style the best, and when I saw Oliver, I got the impression that he could be that player.'' Drost will don the number nine shirt for Bengaluru.

