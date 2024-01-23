Left Menu

Soccer-Nigeria edge Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to seal last-16 place

Moses Simon sent in a low cross from the left looking for Victor Osimhen but as Sangante attempted to clear ahead of the striker he could only steer the ball into the roof of his own net after 36 minutes. Nigeria finish on seven points from three games, behind surprise package Equatorial Guinea on goal difference.

Nigeria booked their passage into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after a first-half own goal from Guinea-Bissau's Opa Sangante handed them a 1-0 victory on Monday, which was enough to earn them second place in Group A. Moses Simon sent in a low cross from the left looking for Victor Osimhen but as Sangante attempted to clear ahead of the striker he could only steer the ball into the roof of his own net after 36 minutes.

Nigeria finish on seven points from three games, behind surprise package Equatorial Guinea on goal difference. Hosts Ivory Coast face an anxious wait to see if they will advance as one of the best third-place finishers with three points and a minus three goal difference.

Nigeria dominated the game but poor finishing meant it was a tense encounter to the end, with Osimhen missing several chances to secure the three points earlier in the contest and both teams having late goals correctly ruled out for offside.

