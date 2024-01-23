Left Menu

Soccer-Late Martinez goal earns Inter Italian Super Cup against 10-man Napoli

We were eliminated from the Italian Cup, so we wanted to win the Super Cup" Martinez, who has 21 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season, told Mediaset. "It was tough, we had a day's less rest, we were not sharp, but I am proud of this team.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 03:27 IST
(Adds Martinez quotes) RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) -

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez struck a last-gasp goal to snatch a dramatic 1-0 win over 10-man Napoli as they claimed their third successive Italian Super Cup title on Monday. The victory also handed Inter an eighth Supercoppa title, trailing only one behind Juventus' record haul of nine.

The match at Al-Awwal Park was the first final of the four-team Super Cup format, which included the winners and runners-up of the Italian league and cup. Martinez's winner came in stoppage time when Benjamin Pavard made a great solo run and crossed from the right to find the Argentine striker in the six-yard box for a simple finish.

Inter dominated possession but struggled to take advantage of the extra man after Giovanni Simeone was sent off on the hour for a second yellow card after a foul on Francesco Acerbi. "I am very proud and happy. We were eliminated from the Italian Cup, so we wanted to win the Super Cup" Martinez, who has 21 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season, told Mediaset.

"It was tough, we had a day's less rest, we were not sharp, but I am proud of this team. The goal was a great emotion, a unique moment."

