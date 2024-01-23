HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 10

Highlights of the 10th day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1620 GAUFF DOWNS KOSTYUK IN EPIC THREE-SETTER

Fourth seed Coco Gauff battled back from 5-1 down in the first set to beat Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 7-6(6) 6-7(3) 6-2 in searing conditions on Rod Laver Arena to reach her first Australian Open semi-final. The American struggled on serve but raised her game in the third set to wrap up the win in just over three hours.

1308 SINGLES QUARTER-FINALS ACTION UNDERWAY Quarter-finals action in the singles draw got underway as scheduled on Rod Laver Arena, where U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff was taking on unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

It looks like being a hot day at Melbourne Park with the temperature already 25 degrees Celsius (78 Fahrenheit) and forecast to peak at 31 in the late afternoon. Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

