Left Menu

It's lovely to share dressing room with Warner: Dubai Capitals' Chameera

Dubai Capitals' bowler Dushmantha Chameera picked up four wickets in the ILT20 clash against Sharjah Warriors, but it was not enough to counter the batting prowess of Johnson Charles, who helped his team chase down the target of 170 in a closely fought encounter at the Dubai International Stadium

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:39 IST
It's lovely to share dressing room with Warner: Dubai Capitals' Chameera
Dushmantha Chameera (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai Capitals' bowler Dushmantha Chameera picked up four wickets in the ILT20 clash against Sharjah Warriors, but it was not enough to counter the batting prowess of Johnson Charles, who helped his team chase down the target of 170 in a closely fought encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Speaking after the match, the Sri Lankan bowler said, "Johnson Charles is an attacking player. We made the mistake of bowling length balls, which he put away to the boundary. There was a little bit of dew on the pitch after the tenth over and that definitely hurt us."

This did not stop Chameera from shining with the ball, also taking the wicket of Charles, who scored 93 off 51. Despite the loss, he was optimistic with the various other aspects of his team's performance. "This is a disappointing result considering that we did well with the bat and on the field. We could've defended 170 runs," added the right-armer. Chameera also added that sharing the dressing room and taking the field with under the leadership of David Warner has been a warm experience for him. "It is a very good experience sharing the dressing room with players like David Warner. He has played in all the major leagues around the world, so it's a good experience for me. All the senior players have a lot of experience so I am enjoying my time with this team," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Capitals will host the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their next clash on Thursday, January 25, with the hope of adding more points to their name on the points table. Dubai Capitals squad 2024: David Warner (C), Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Andrew Tye, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akif Raja, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Steve Smith, Mohammad Saleem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Tahir, Gulsan Jha, Yasir Mohammad, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024