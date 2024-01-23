Left Menu

Maxwell feels embarrassed amid fall while watching live gig

Star Australia batter Glenn Maxwell was humiliated after a fall while watching former Australia players perform with pub band 'Six and Out' in Adelaide that took place on Friday last week.

Star Australia batter Glenn Maxwell was embarrassed after suffering a fall while watching former Australia players perform with pub band 'Six and Out' in Adelaide on Friday last week. Cricket Australia connected with the all-rounder and asked him whether he had suffered any injuries or not after the accident.

Maxwell manager Ben Tippett asserted that the player is a little embarrassed after this incident. He said that Maxwell was a bit sore but now he has started training in Melbourne from Monday. "Glenn is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. He was a bit sore and sorry on Saturday, but he's back in Melbourne and resumed training yesterday. He's not under investigation by Cricket Australia," Tippett was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Selection committee chairman George Bailey sat with Maxwell on Monday in order to talk about the incident. Both Bailey and national cricket team head coach Andrew McDonald were not informed about the accident earlier. They came across this on Monday when they sat together in order to decide the squad for the T20I series against West Indies. Maxwell is not part of Australia's Test squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against the West Indies. He has not been included in the three-match ODI series against the Caribbean starting from February 2 in order to manage the workload amid his involvement in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

But Cricket Australia informed that the star all-rounder will return for the T20Is starting from February 9. "It is not related to him being replaced in the one-day squad, a decision that was purely based on workload management following the BBL. Maxwell will return for the Twenty20 Series," the CA stated.

In November 2022, Maxwell suffered a leg injury after an 'innocuous incident' at a friend's party and missed a World Cup match. (ANI)

