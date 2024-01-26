Left Menu

UP Warriorz name Chamari Athapaththu as replacement for Lauren Bell

The WPL 2 will be held from February 23 to March 17 in Delhi and Bengaluru.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 16:06 IST
UP Warriorz name Chamari Athapaththu as replacement for Lauren Bell
  • Country:
  • India

English fast bowler Lauren Bell has withdrawn from the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League with UP Warriorz on Friday naming Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu as her replacement. Athapaththu has been signed for her base price of Rs 30 lakh, the WPL said in a statement. Among the most powerful hitters in the game, the Sri Lankan captain is also one of the most experienced players having featured in over 120 T20Is.

Known for her attacking batting, Athapaththu is the only Lankan woman to have scored a century in T20Is. Athapaththu, who won the Player of the Tournament award having scored 552 runs in the last edition of the Women's Big Bash League, was snubbed during the WPL auction in December which surprised many. The WPL 2 will be held from February 23 to March 17 in Delhi and Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024