Golf-LIV makes format 'enhancements' ahead of new season

Financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the breakaway circuit failed to its finalise a partnership agreement with the PGA Tour by a Dec. 31 deadline but negotiations are ongoing. Tyrrell Hatton is the latest big name to join LIV Golf, with the Englishman signing up to an expansion team captained by Masters champion Jon Rahm, and makes his debut at the season-opening event at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 07:57 IST
LIV Golf announced a series of "enhancements" to its format on Thursday ahead of this week's season-opening event in Mexico with the circuit featuring expanded fields and changes to how points and prize money are earned. Financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the breakaway circuit failed to its finalise a partnership agreement with the PGA Tour by a Dec. 31 deadline but negotiations are ongoing.

Tyrrell Hatton is the latest big name to join LIV Golf, with the Englishman signing up to an expansion team captained by Masters champion Jon Rahm, and makes his debut at the season-opening event at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba. LIV will stage 14 events this season with 13 teams of four golfers and two Wild Card players competing. The circuit's first season had 48 players.

Golfers finishing in the top 24 in the end-of-season rankings will secure a spot for 2025, with those from 25-48 having to be re-signed by their team or selected by another to compete. The remaining players are relegated out of the league but qualify for LIV's "Promotions Tournament".

For the 'Team Championship', the three best scores will now count for the first two rounds, whereas all four scores will go towards the third and final round. The team with the lowest accumulative score will be crowned champion and win $3 million for the event.

