Chouhan misses cut in tough conditions in Bahrain

India's Om Prakash Chouhan was unable to come to terms with the high, swirling winds and difficult scoring conditions to miss the cut at the Bahrain Championship.

The 2023 Order of Merit winner in India's PGTI circuit, shot rounds of 1-under 71 and then went to 10-over 82 in the second.

Chouhan, who missed the cut in Ras Al Khaimah last week, just couldn't find his way around the tough conditions. He dropped two double bogeys and seven bogeys against just one birdie.

Chouhan earned a DPWT card after topping the Indian Tour with a record earnings in 2023.

Meanwhile, Jesper Svensson carded a red-hot seven-under par round of 65 to surge into a share of the lead alongside Dylan Frittelli and Joel Girrbach.

The Swede was six-under through his first eight holes before going on to sign for a 65 to reach nine under par at the halfway stage.

Frittelli, twice a winner on the DP World Tour who also won the 2019 John Deere Classic on the PGA TOUR, birdied his last hole with the light fading late in the day to put the finishing touches to a four-under 68, making it a three-way tie at the top after Switzerland's Girrbach set the target earlier in the day.

The weather on the second day in the Kingdom of Bahrain was in stark contrast to the first, with the calm conditions being replaced by high, swirling winds and subsequently scoring became much harder.

The leading trio share a one-stroke lead from Spain's Alejandro del Rey, who is fourth on eight under par, while Guerrier is joined by countryman and round one leader Tom Vaillant, Welshman Jamie Donaldson, Australia's Harrison Endycott and South African Ockie Strydom in a share of fifth on seven under.

