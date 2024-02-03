Left Menu

Cycling-UCI sets new measures for extreme heat to protect riders

Professional cycle races are seen as especially vulnerable to a warming climate especially with the three Grand Tours taking place in the European summer. "The High Temperature Protocol aims to respond to the fact that in the coming years, road cycling competitions will be organised in increasingly severe climatic conditions, leading to a growing risk of heat-related accidents," a statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 15:15 IST
Cycling-UCI sets new measures for extreme heat to protect riders

Cycling's governing body is bolstering rider health and safety with a High Temperature Protocol being introduced during the first part of the season, the UCI has confirmed. Professional cycle races are seen as especially vulnerable to a warming climate especially with the three Grand Tours taking place in the European summer.

"The High Temperature Protocol aims to respond to the fact that in the coming years, road cycling competitions will be organised in increasingly severe climatic conditions, leading to a growing risk of heat-related accidents," a statement said. The new guidelines, approved by the UCI Management Committee, complement the Extreme Weather Protocol adopted in 2015 that covers all weather-related issues, not simply heat.

They include specific conditions that trigger an emergency meeting with all race stakeholders and define five temperature zones in which risk prevention should take place. A range of counter-measures open to race organisers in extreme heat situations will include moving start zones to shaded areas, increasing the number of re-fuelling motorbikes, and the possibility of changing start times and neutralising sections of stages.

The High Temperature Protocol will apply to UCI WorldTour, UCI Women's WorldTour and UCI ProSeries events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024